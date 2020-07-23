REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province of Saskatchewan reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

This is the largest single day increase to date, bringing the province up to 1,030 cases. There are 190 active cases in the province.

New cases are located in the south (50), Saskatoon (four), central (three), far north (two) and north (one).

Of the total number of new cases reported on Wednesday, 48 are located on Hutterite colonies in the southwest and west-central parts of the province. Forty-three of those cases are located on one colony.

TRAVEL IN AFFECTED AREAS

Although COVID-19 cases are rising steadily in the south region of Saskatchewan, the province said it will not be implementing stricter restrictions in areas affected by a recent spike in cases.

Premier Scott Moe said the government will look to local Hutterite leadership to impose restrictions within their own communities, for the time being.

When similar localized outbreaks occurred in northern parts of the province, travel was restricted to affected areas. In this case, Moe said he is confident local leaders are taking action and that further government imposed restrictions are not necessary at the moment.

With files from CTV News Regina's Brendan Ellis.