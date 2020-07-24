REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with the province’s 16th virus related death.

In a release, the province said there are 23 new cases in the south, 11 in the central, three in the north and two in Saskatoon.

A person from the north in their 60s who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

SWIFT CURRENT BUSINESSES POSSIBLY EXPOSED

Multiple businesses in Swift Current were possibly exposed to COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

In a release, the SHA said a person who tested positive for the virus visited four businesses on July 14.

The affected businesses are: