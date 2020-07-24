Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with the province’s 16th virus related death.
In a release, the province said there are 23 new cases in the south, 11 in the central, three in the north and two in Saskatoon.
A person from the north in their 60s who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died.
SWIFT CURRENT BUSINESSES POSSIBLY EXPOSED
Multiple businesses in Swift Current were possibly exposed to COVID-19, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).
In a release, the SHA said a person who tested positive for the virus visited four businesses on July 14.
The affected businesses are:
- Home Hardware, 11:00-12:00
- Dollarama (Swift Current Mall), 3:00-3:15
- Staples, 3:20-4:10
- Canadian Tire, 4:15-4:30