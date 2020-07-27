REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, Rural and Remote Health Minister Warren Kaeding and the provinces Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live update on COVID-19 cases in the province on Monday afternoon. This will be streamed on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca at 2:30 p.m.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total to 1,178 cases.

Of the 1,178 reported cases, 289 are considered active, the province said in a news release. A total of 873 people have recovered.

Of the new cases, 22 are in the south, eight are in the central region, 10 in the Saskatoon region and two in the north.

There are no new cases in the Regina area or the far north region.

Of the 42 cases reported, 35 are from colonies in the south, central, Saskatoon and north regions, the province said.

Thirteen people are in hospital.

PETITION CALLS FOR MANDATORY MASKS

With the cities of Toronto, Calgary, Montreal and Ottawa all imposing mandatory mask bylaws, a new petition is gaining traction calling for the same measures in Saskatchewan.

The petition is penned to the government and local municipalities.