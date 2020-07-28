REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 1,209 cases.

There are 10 new cases in the central region, nine in the south, eight in the Saskatoon area and three in the north. One case’s location has not yet been determined, the province said in a news release.

The province said of the total cases, 307 are considered active. A total of 886 people have recovered.

The province said of the new cases, 22 are from Hutterite colonies in the south, central, Saskatoon and north regions.

As COVID-19 cases spike in Saskatchewan, the number of cases with no known exposure is increasing.

In five of the last six days, there have been 30 or more cases reported and each day has seen the province top the record high for active cases with 307 as of Monday.

Cases with no known exposure links are rising too, with 72 in the past three days.

SASK. NOT BACKING OFF ON REOPENING PLAN, FOR NOW

Saskatchewan’s premier said he is not considering backing up on the province phased in reopening plan during Monday’s live COVID-19 update.

Scott Moe said new cases located on Hutterite colonies and surrounding communities have not been related to the Reopen Saskatchewan plan.

He said that in other parts of the world, there has been success with preventative measures that do not involve shutting businesses.

MANDATORY MASKS

Premier Scott Moe said on Monday the province may make masks mandatory to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moe said the measure would only be necessary if needed. He encouraged people to wear a mask in places where they can’t physically distance and if they feel comfortable wearing one.

“There may be a point in time, either on a regional basis or maybe even province-wide, where we will have to go to wearing masks as a mandatory matter,” Moe said. “I would far sooner want to have that conversation prior to shutting down our economy.”

There have been growing calls for Saskatchewan to make wearing a mask mandatory in public spaces.

A petition has recently urged the provincial government to impose the measures, given many other Canadian cities have enacted the rule.