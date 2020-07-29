REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Premier Scott Moe along with Saskatchewan health officials will provide a live COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan has reported its seventeenth COVID-19 related death.

In a release the province said a person in their 70s from the south region, who tested positive for the virus, has died.

The province also reported nine new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,218.

Three of the new cases are in the south region, two are in Saskatoon, two are in the north, one is in the central region and another is in Regina.

FORMER HUTTERITE URGES COMPASSION DURING OUTBREAKS

Hutterite colonies have felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic over the past month. Currently, the majority of active cases in Saskatchewan are on colonies.

Mary-Ann Kirkby, author of 'I Am Hutterite,’ says that doesn’t mean every Hutterite has the virus.

"We can’t stigmatize an entire culture because of the actions of a few," she told CTV News.

Kirkby, who now lives in Prince Albert, was born on a Hutterite colony in Manitoba and lived there until she was 10-years-old.

The pandemic has forced a change to the way of life on colonies, which have upwards of 125 people living together.