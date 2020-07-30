REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 50 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,268.

In a release, the province said 44 new cases are in the north, three are in the south, two are in Regina and one is in the central region.

Of the new cases, 44 are from one communal living setting. The province said the increase is a result of aggressive contact tracing and increased testing.

SOME COLONIES NOT COOPERATING

Scott Moe said success has come for the many colonies that made the necessary changes to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

He said not every colony has adopted the necessary changes.

“There are a few that aren’t quite as cooperative,” Moe said. “[Some are] not willing to change some of their communal practices like eating and praying together.”

He said the refusal to cooperate will likely cause more cases in these communities.

TESTING EXPANSION

The Government of Saskatchewan said it is working to provide more daily COVID-19 testing.

Since introducing universal COVID-19 testing, the province said there has been an increase in the number of people getting tested. Testing numbers had dipped, but with an increased number of cases in the province, testing is expected to fluctuate.

"We'll be looking at how we can expand our testing capacity here in the province, but also are participating in the more national discussion around potentially some mobile testing capacity that can get to certain areas of the province. Mobile contact tracing,” Scott Moe, the Premier of Saskatchewan said.