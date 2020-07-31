REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province reported its 18th COVID-19-related death on Thursday, along with 38 new cases.

Of the new cases reported, the province has determined that 23 are from several communal living settings.

The person who died was in their 90s, and lived in the south region of the province.

The province says 304 cases are active in Saskatchewan, out of 1,306 reported to date.

SASK. HAS HIGHEST CASES PER CAPITA IN CANADA

Saskatchewan has the highest seven-day average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Canada.

About 2.88 people per 100,000 are infected with the virus in Saskatchewan as of Wednesday, according to the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention.

OUTBREAK DECLARED AT RETIREMENT HOME IN HERBERT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared an outbreak at a retirement home in Herbert after someone associated with the home tested positive for COVID-19.

The SHA said in a news release Thursday that the outbreak is in the Prairie Wind Estate personal care home in the town.

It said it’s conducting an investigation to identify risks of further spread. Officials will test staff and residents, as well as do additional contact tracing.