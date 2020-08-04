REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the total to 1,359 cases.

Four new cases are located in the north, five in the central regions, six in the south and two in the Regina area.

No new cases were reported in the Saskatoon area or the far north.

Of the 17 cases reported today, nine are from communal living settings, the government said.

As well, one person who lives outside of Saskatchewan has tested positive in the province.

REOPENING SASKATCHEWAN SCHOOLS

Premier Scott Moe said an announcement will come this week regarding the resumption of in-person classes in the fall.