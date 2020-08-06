REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,376.

In a release, the province said three of the new cases are in the north east region, two are in Saskatoon, two are in Regina and one is in the central west region.

A total of 225 cases are considered active. Another 36 people recovered from the virus, for a total of 1,133.

NO MASKS, SMALLER CLASS SIZES IN BACK-TO-SCHOOL PLAN

The Saskatchewan government won’t immediately impose mandatory masks or create smaller class sizes for when kids return to school, a move that is causing concerns.

NDP education critic Carla Beck said Tuesday the province's back-to-school plan fails to protect students, families and education professionals.

“It is inexcusable that the government has had this long to prepare and has made no effort to reduce class sizes or take seriously the conversation on masks that is happening around the country,” Beck said in a news release.

The Sask. Party government defended the plan, saying it can be changed should the pandemic worsen.