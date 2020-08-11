REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Deputy Premier Gordan Wyant and Saskatchewan's Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on COVID-19 and the Safe Schools Plan at 2:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province of Saskatchewan reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There are currently 165 active cases in the province.

Saskatchewan has recorded 1,450 cases to date. Eight more people have recovered on Monday leaving the province with 1,265 recoveries in total.

There are three new cases on Regina, one in Saskatoon and one in the south central zone.

18 EMPLOYEES AT K-BRO LINENS TEST POSITIVE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says 18 people who work at the K-Bro Linens facility in Regina have tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the numbers, it says all 150 employees have been tested and the risk of transmission is low.

The SHA said employees who tested positive, or anyone who was in close contact with them, are now self-isolating.

HERE'S A LIST OF POSSIBLE REGINA EXPOSURE LOCATIONS

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has released several advisories regarding possible COVID-19 exposure locations in Regina. Here’s a list of the exposures public health has alerted to over the last week