REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Four of the new cases are in Regina, and one is in the north central part of the province.

Of the provinces total 1,484 cases to date, 150 are currently active.

REGINA SCHOOL DIVISIONS MANDATE MASK USE

The Regina Public and Catholic schools divisions have announced intentions to make mask use mandatory for students in Grade 4 to 12.

The school divisions both recommend students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 wear masks while at school, but will not be mandating their use.