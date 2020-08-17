REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Premier Scott Moe will appear with the province's Chief Medical Heath Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab live on Monday. The event will be streamed on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

On Sunday, the government said one more person in Saskatchewan died because of COVID-19, and that there are an additional 15 news cases.

The province said on Sunday the person who died lived in the north-central zone and was in the 80 to 89 age range. This is the province's 22nd death.

Of the 15 new cases, one is in the north west, one in the central west, three in the central east, five in the south west and five in the south central zones, according to a news release.

On Saturday, Saskatchewan reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and one more death.

The twenty-first person to die of the virus in Saskatchewan was a resident of the south central zone in their 80s.

SASK. PUSHES RETURN TO SCHOOL TO SEPT. 8

Saskatchewan’s premier took to social media on Saturday to announce $40 million in funds for supplies necessary for the Safe Schools Plan.

In a post on Facebook, Premier Scott Moe said the start of the school year is postponed to Sept. 8 to give schools more time to prepare.

The province's plan for increased safety in schools includes a new testing strategy for teachers and students who volunteer to participate.