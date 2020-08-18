REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday in the south west region of the province.

Of the 1,581 cases reported to date 172 are active.

Twenty-two more recoveries were recorded on Monday for a total of 1,387

SCHOOL FUNDS HELPS PAY FOR STAFFING, SANITIZATION; BOOSTS TESTING

The Saskatchewan government has outlined a number of new measures to help make schools safe for kids this fall after hearing concerns from parents and teachers.

Premier Scott Moe said on Monday the $40 million in funding will help school divisions pay for costs caused by the pandemic.

He said the province acted on the changes after hearing concerns.