Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
Surge of COVID-19 cases at Hutterite colonies in Manitoba.
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan reported one new case of COVID-19 on Monday in the south west region of the province.
Of the 1,581 cases reported to date 172 are active.
Twenty-two more recoveries were recorded on Monday for a total of 1,387
SCHOOL FUNDS HELPS PAY FOR STAFFING, SANITIZATION; BOOSTS TESTING
The Saskatchewan government has outlined a number of new measures to help make schools safe for kids this fall after hearing concerns from parents and teachers.
Premier Scott Moe said on Monday the $40 million in funding will help school divisions pay for costs caused by the pandemic.
He said the province acted on the changes after hearing concerns.