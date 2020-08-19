REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,582.

In a release, the province said the new case is located in the Saskatoon zone. Currently, 157 cases are considered active. Sixteen more people recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 1,403.

TEACHERS WANT TO REFUSE WORK

More teachers have been inquiring about how to legally refuse unsafe work, according to the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF).

Patrick Maze, president of the STF, says teachers’ concerns about returning to the classroom follow the province’s back-to-school plan announced earlier this month.

“Having 32 or 34 students in a poorly ventilated room for six hours of the day is kind of a recipe for disaster. Some teachers are quite concerned,” Maze said.

“We’re hearing lots of questions about the process and we’re letting them know what their responsibilities are.”