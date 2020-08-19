Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
Isaac Muttiah, a laboratory technical assistant at LifeLabs, handles a specimen to be tested for COVID-19 after scanning its barcode upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. LifeLabs is Canada's largest private provider of diagnostic testing for health care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan reported one new COVID-19 case on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,582.
In a release, the province said the new case is located in the Saskatoon zone. Currently, 157 cases are considered active. Sixteen more people recovered from the virus, bringing that total to 1,403.
TEACHERS WANT TO REFUSE WORK
More teachers have been inquiring about how to legally refuse unsafe work, according to the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF).
Patrick Maze, president of the STF, says teachers’ concerns about returning to the classroom follow the province’s back-to-school plan announced earlier this month.
“Having 32 or 34 students in a poorly ventilated room for six hours of the day is kind of a recipe for disaster. Some teachers are quite concerned,” Maze said.
“We’re hearing lots of questions about the process and we’re letting them know what their responsibilities are.”