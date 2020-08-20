Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
Published Thursday, August 20, 2020 7:55AM CST Last Updated Thursday, August 20, 2020 9:26AM CST
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan confirmed four new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,586 cases.
In a release, the province said two of the new cases are located in the north west zone and the other two are in the south west zone.