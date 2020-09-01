REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported four new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

The new cases are located in Saskatoon, east central Saskatchewan, south west Saskatchewan and the south central region

Of the provinces 1,619 cases to date, 34 are considered currently active. There are five cases active in communal living settings.

The province said as cases in communal living settings remain low, it will no longer specify cases in these communities unless the number of active cases exceeds 20.