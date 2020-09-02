REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan's Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live update on COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the province said in a release.

Of the 1,622 total cases, 31 are considered active. Six more people recovered from the virus on Tuesday.

Three people are currently in hospital, including one in inpatient care and two in intensive care, all in Saskatoon.