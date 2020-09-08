REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, causing the number of cases considered active to increase to 58.

There are two new cases in the far north west, two in the Saskatoon area, two in the central west, one in the central east, one in the south west, one in the south central and one in the south east.

There are no new cases reported in the Regina area, though a location for one of the cases has not yet been determined.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE AT MOOSE JAW BUSINESS

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public that a person who tested positive for COVID-19 was likely infectious when they visited a business in Moose Jaw.

The impacted business and date is:

Sept. 3 at Heritage Insurance Ltd., 100A Fairford Street West, Moose Jaw from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Health officials are advising people who were at this business on the specified date and time to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to arrange a test through HealthLine 811.