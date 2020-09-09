REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported seven new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

There are two new cases in the north central region, one in Saskatoon, three in Regina and one in the south central region.

One person in Saskatchewan is in hospital, recieving intensive care in Saskatoon.

There are seven new recoveries on Tuesday for a total of 1,587 recoveries to date.

There have been 1,669 cases reported in the province to date.