REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on COVID-19 cases at 2:30 p.m. Thursday. This event will be streamed live here.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported one new case of COVID-19 in the province on Wednesday.

In a release, the province said the new case is located in the Saskatoon zone. A case pending location from Sept. 7, has been assigned to Regina.

A total 59 cases are considered active. No new recoveries were reported.

One person remains in hospital in intensive care in Saskatoon.

BRIERCREST STUDENT TESTS POSITIVE

Briercrest College has confirmed one student has tested positive for COVID-19.

The college located in Caronport, Sask. said all students were required to get tested for COVID-19 before classes started, but this student did not receive the test results until after arriving on campus.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE AT 2 SASKATOON RETAILERS

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public about an person who visited two businesses in Saskatoon when they may have been infectious with COVID-19.

On Sept. 9 the SHA said an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at two retail locations in Saskatoon on the following dates and times.

Old Navy at Preston Crossing Saskatoon – Aug. 30, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay Midtown Plaza Saskatoon – Sept. 7, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

The SHA is advising people who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.