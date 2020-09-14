REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province reported on Sunday 17 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 99.

In a news release, the province said 14 new cases are in the Saskatoon area. It said six of these 14 cases are connected to a private gathering.

Officials are investigating the gathering and doing contact tracing, which may result in more cases linked to the gathering, it said.

With the new cases linked to the gathering, the province reminded people to keep gathering sizes low.

The maximum size for indoor and outdoor gatherings is 30 people, as long as there is enough space for people to physically distance themselves two metres from one another.

CASE CONFIRMED AT SASKATOON HIGH SCHOOL

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools is warning some students at Holy Cross High School may have been exposed to COVID-19.

A letter was sent on Sunday to parents warning them a case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in their student's cohort.

"Public Health will only be contacting parents/guardians of students, as well as any staff/visitors/volunteers who may have been in close contact with the case by the evening of Sept. 14," the letter said.

"Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is very low."

The letter does not specify if the confirmed case is a student or staff member.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE IN TISDALE: SHA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued a public notice after an individual who tested positive with COVID-19 visited businesses in Tisdale, Sask. when they were likely infectious.

In a news release, the SHA said the individual visited two retailers on Sept. 6.

The businesses were Sobey’s Liquor Store at 900 93rd Ave. between 6 - 6:15 p.m. and Beeland Co-op Food Store at 904 93rd Ave. between 6:15 - 6:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified date and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.