REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province reported on Monday eight new cases of COVID-19 and one more recovery, bringing the total number of active cases to 103.

Six new cases are located in the Saskatoon area, one in the south west and one in the south central, according to a news release.

The province said three cases from the past week have been removed. One case was deemed to be a false positive and two cases were determined to be out of province.

The total number of cases is 1,731, and there have been 1,604 recoveries.

Three Saskatoon schools have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

CASES CONFIRMED AT THREE SASKATOON SCHOOLS

In a letter to parents on Monday, the principal of École St. Peter School said a case of COVID-19 had been diagnosed in a person at the school.

The principal of St. Joseph High School sent a similar letter Monday.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools warned parents on Sunday that some students at Holy Cross High School may have been exposed to COVID-19, as a case had been diagnosed in their student's cohort.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURE IN WHITEWOOD, TISDALE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority wants Whitewood and Tisdale residents to be mindful of potential COVID-19 exposures in the communities.

The SHA said a person who tested positive for COVID-19 visited the Whitewood Petro gas station and convenience store between 1 and 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

An individual who tested positive with COVID-19 also visited businesses in Tisdale, Sask. when they were likely infectious.

The businesses were Sobey’s Liquor Store at 900 93rd Avenue between 6 - 6:15 p.m. and Beeland Co-op Food Store at 904 93rd Avenue between 6:15 - 6:30 p.m.

Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified date and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19, and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing.