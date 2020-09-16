REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 1,741.

In a release, the province said eight new cases are in Saskatoon and two are in the central east zone. Active cases rose to 101.

An additional 12 people recovered from the virus.

Four people are currently receiving inpatient care in Saskatoon.

PREMIER CAUTIONS AGAINST LARGE GATHERINGS AS ACTIVE CASES RISE

With active COVID-19 cases gradually rising in Saskatchewan, the Premier is reminding residents to use caution when gathering in groups as the province heads into the fall.

Active cases of COVID-19 have increased for four of the past five days in Saskatchewan.

The province reached its peak in active cases with 322 at the end of July. After declining for 28 of the next 47 days and hitting a low of 29 on Sept. 2, active cases are on the rise again.

"We can’t let our guard down, we’re not finished," Premier Scott Moe said on Monday.

The Premier reminded residents to keep gatherings under 30 people, maintain proper physical distancing with people outside your household and avoid sharing food.