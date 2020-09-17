REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total active cases to 107.

In a release, the province said seven new cases are in Saskatoon, one is in the north east zone, one is in Regina and another case is pending location.

The government added there have been 21 cases linked to a social gathering in Saskatoon, initially reported on Sunday.

Four more people recovered from the virus on Wednesday. Another four people are currently in hospital in Saskatoon.