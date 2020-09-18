REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported seven new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

There are four new cases in Saskatoon, one in the south west and one in the south east.

There have been 1,757 cases in Saskatchewan to date. One case reported on Wednesday was determined not to be a Saskatchewan resident.

Premier Scott Moe told reporters that addressing the pandemic is a challenge, but he beleives the people in the province have taken it to task.

"We are not passing the virus off to one another, in most cases," he said. "We've been respecting and caring, and understanding this virus can affect anyone."

ORGANIZER OF GATHERING LINKED TO 21 COVID-19 CASES FINED $2,000

The organizer of a "large social gathering" in Saskatoon linked to 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 has been issued a fine of $2,000.

Under Saskatchewan's current Public Health Order, indoor and outdoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of 30 people, as long as there is enough space to accommodate physical distancing.

The private gathering in Saskatoon had around 47 people in attendance, the provincial government said in a news release.

As of Thursday, 21 cases of COVID-19 had been linked to the Sept. 13 event, according to the province.