REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing the province’s active cases to 133.

In a release, the province said two new cases are located in Saskatoon, three are in Regina and one is in the central west region.

Nine people are currently in hospital in the province. Eight people are in inpatient care, including seven in Saskatoon and one in the south central zone. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon

REGINA SUPERSTORE, CONSTRUCTION SITE EXPOSED

People who tested positive for COVID-19 visited two locations in Regina last week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

The SHA said the person was likely infectious between Sept. 14-18. The following locations and dates were affected: