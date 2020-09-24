Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP)
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing the province’s active cases to 133.
In a release, the province said two new cases are located in Saskatoon, three are in Regina and one is in the central west region.
Nine people are currently in hospital in the province. Eight people are in inpatient care, including seven in Saskatoon and one in the south central zone. One person is in intensive care in Saskatoon
REGINA SUPERSTORE, CONSTRUCTION SITE EXPOSED
People who tested positive for COVID-19 visited two locations in Regina last week, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority.
The SHA said the person was likely infectious between Sept. 14-18. The following locations and dates were affected:
- Meridian Hotel Construction Site – 3800 Harbour Landing Drive – Sept. 14-18: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. (each day)
- Superstore – Rochdale Blvd – Sept. 18: 4 - 4:45 p.m.