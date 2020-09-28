REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government reported 15 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of active cases to 144.

There is one new case in the north central region, one in the Saskatoon area, eight in the central east zone and four in the Regina area.

One case’s location is pending.

The province said it’s investigating a cluster of students who have tested positive in the Yorkton Regional High School.

The province said while investigations are ongoing, there is no indication that transmission happened within the school.

It said the school division will be communicating to parents later today.

If an outbreak is declared, the province said all parents of that school will receive notification and the declaration will be posted here.

YORKTON HIGH SCHOOL CLOSES, REMOTE LEARNING MANDATED FOLLOWING COVID-19 CASES

The Good Spirit School Division is requiring all students at Yorkton Regional High School to learn remotely after four individuals tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter addressed to parents and staff on Sunday, the school division said in-person classes will be cancelled for two weeks starting on Monday for high school students in Grades 9 to 12.

The letter, obtained by CTV News, said remote learning will begin on Tuesday at regularly scheduled times and will continue until Oct. 19, based on the advice of public health.

The school will be fully disinfected before students return, the letter said.