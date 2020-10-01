REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, along with 139 total active cases.

In a release, the province said eight new cases are in Saskatoon, two are in Regina, two are in the central east region, one in the central west and one in the north east.

Another 13 people have recovered from the virus.

Seven people are currently in inpatient care in hospital related to the virus, including five in Saskatoon, one is in Regina and two in the south west region. One person is in intensive care in the north central zone.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURES REPORTED AT REGINA BUSINESSES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public that individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 visited businesses in Regina last week when they were likely infectious.

Sept. 24: Once Upon a Child, 2779 Avonhurst Drive, Regina, from 12 to 1 p.m.

Sept. 24: A&W restaurant, 2701 Avonhurst Drive, Regina, from 1 to 2 p.m.

Sept. 24: Amazing Adventures, 210 Leonard Street, Regina from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

Sept. 25: Harbour Landing Co-op, 4560 Parliament Ave, Regina, from 4:45 to 5:05 p.m.

“Public Health officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates during the specified times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19 and to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing,” the SHA said in a news release on Wednesday.

EXPOSURE WARNING AT MCDONALDS, BURGER KING, CINEPLEX IN WARMAN, SASKATOON

People who tested COVID-19 positive were at the following businesses when they were likely infectious, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority: