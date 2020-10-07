Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford blood samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Jenner Institute in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (John Cairns, University of Oxford via AP)
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
There are 16 new COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan, the province reported on Tuesday.
There are six new cases in Saskatoon, three in the central east region, two in Regina, two in the south east zone, one in the far north west, one in north central and one case's location in pending.
There are 139 active cases in the province.
There were 20 new recoveries reported on Tuesday.
Two people are in hospital including one in intensive care in Regina.
MARION MCVEETY SCHOOL CLOSED AFTER POSITIVE COVID-19 CASE
Regina’s Marion McVeety School will be closed on Wednesday, Oct. 7, after the Saskatchewan Health Authority confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.
Regina Public Schools announced the closure of the south Regina elementary school in a media release on Tuesday night.
TWO NEW COVID-19 EXPOSURES IN REGINA AND ESTEVAN
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public to two new COVID-19 exposures in Regina and Estevan.
The following businesses were affected:
ESTEVAN
- October 4 - Sobey’s, 440 King Street, Estevan, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
REGINA
- September 30 - Mr. Sub, 3964 Albert Street, Regina, Gold Square Mall from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
Officials are advising individuals who were at these locations on the specified dates and times to immediately self-isolate if they have had or currently have symptoms of COVID-19.