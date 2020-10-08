REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as well as a multijurisdictional outbreak.

There are four new cases in Saskatoon, three in Regina, one in the central west region, one in the central east and one in the south east.

SHA REPORTS COVID-19 EXPOSURES IN SASKATOON, PRINCE ALBERT, REGINA AND YORKTON

Several more COVID-19 exposures were reported throughout southern and central Saskatchewan on Wednesday.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority alerted the public that people who tested positive for the virus visited businesses in Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Regina and Yorkton.

6 POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES LINKED TO CHURCH EVENTS IN PRINCE ALBERT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak affecting multiple jurisdictions including Saskatchewan First Nations, in connection to a series of church events held in Prince Albert.

MCVEETY SCHOOL TO REOPEN OCT. 19 AFTER STAFF TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

Regina Public Schools announced on Wednesday afternoon that Marion McVeety school will remain closed through Oct. 16 due to a positive COVID-19 case of a staff member. The school will reopen to students and staff on Monday, Oct. 19.