REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. This event will be streamed live at CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government reported on Monday 48 new cases of COVID-19.

Public health is working to figure out the source of the exposures, but said there has been an increase in cases linked to public and private social gatherings in the home and other venues, according to a news release.

The province said it’s expected that several of these new cases are also linked to the Gospel Outreach outbreak in Prince Albert.

Twelve northern cases reported on Sunday had links to the Gospel Outreach outbreak, it said.

There is one new case located in the far north west, three in the north west, 19 in the north central, one in the north east, 13 in the Saskatoon area, one in the central west, three in the central east, one in the south west, one in the south east and five in the Regina area.

POTENTIAL EXPOSURES IN MOOSE JAW, PRINCE ALBERT, REGINA, SASKATOON, YORKTON

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposures to COVID-19 in multiple communities where a person or people attended while likely infectious.

The communities include Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina, Saskatoon and Yorkton.

SCOTT MOE URGES PUBLIC TO STAY VIGILANT AS CASES RISE

The leader of the Saskatchewan Party is urging the public to abide by public health recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the midst of a jump in positive cases.

“We have seen our case numbers rise on a number of occasions over the past few months and every time, Saskatchewan people have been able to bring those numbers back down again through our collective efforts,” said Scott Moe in a news release.

Acknowledging that the majority of residents province-wide have taken steps to protect themselves and others by following safety practices, Moe said it only takes a few individuals stepping outside the public guidelines to result in dozens of new cases.