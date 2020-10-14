REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The province of Saskatchewan reported 34 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The public health order has also been amended to reduce gathering sizes to a maximum of 15 people.

There are 11 new cases located in Regina, eight in Saskatoon, nine in the north central region, four in the central west region and two cases locations are pending.

PUBLIC HEALTH INVESTIGATING CASES AT HARBOUR LANDING SCHOOL

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has notified staff, students and visitors of Harbour Landing School that cases of COVID-19 are under investigation within the school.

A letter posted to the school's website Tuesday does not provide details on the cases or how many are within the school population but says Public Health is "investigating cases."

PRINCE ALBERT CHURCH FINED FOR ROLE IN COVID-19 OUTBREAK

The province has fined a Prince Albert church associated with a COVID-19 outbreak that’s spread to northern communities.

In its COVID-19 update on Sunday, the government said it has fined a corporation $14,000 for not complying with the public health order nor guidelines for places of worship.

POTENTIAL COVID-19 EXPOSURES IN MANY SASK. COMMUNITIES

The ​​​Saskatc​​hewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposures to COVID-19 in multiple communities where a person or people attended while likely infectious.

The communities include Esterhazy, Grayson, Lloydminster, Prince Albert, Regina, Shellbrook, Wadena and Yorkton.