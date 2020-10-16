REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a COVID-19 live update at 2:30 p.m., this event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the province’s total active cases to 271.

In a release, the province said three new cases are in the far northwest, two are in the far northeast, two are in the north central, two are in the northeast, eight are in Saskatoon, eight are in the central east, seven are in Regina and one is in the south central.

PRIVATE GATHERING SIZE REDUCED TO 15

Restrictions that limit the size of indoor and outdoor private and public gathering continue in Saskatchewan as a measure to reduce the spread of COVID-19. On Friday, private indoor gathering sizes were reduced to a maximum of 15 people.

Outdoor gatherings can still include up to a maximum of 30 attendees.

POSSIBLE EXPOSURES REPORTED AT DOZENS OF LOCATIONS IN REGINA

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has issued the following COVID-19 exposure warnings in Regina, North Battleford, Harris, McLean, Nipawin and Redvers.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to self-isolate at home and arrange for testing as soon as possible.