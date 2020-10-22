REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported another 57 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total active cases to 469.

In a release, the province said one new case is in the far northeast, one is in the northwest, 17 are in the north central, four are in the northeast, 14 are in Saskatoon, two are in the central west, seven are in the central east and 11 are in Regina.

he new Saskatoon cases are primarily linked to outbreaks at nightclubs, the release said.

Total recoveries rose about 2,000, with an additional 15 recovered cases reported.

A total of 17 people are currently in hospital in Saskatchewan. Fifteen people are in inpatient care, including seven in Saskatoon, two in the Regina zone, five in the north central and one in the central east zone. Two people are also in intensive care, one in Regina and one in Saskatoon.

CASE CONFIRMED AT ST. JOSEPH HIGH SCHOOL IN SASKATOON

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says it was informed of a positive COVID-19 case at St. Joseph High School.

The dvision said it's working with Public Health to inform parents and the Saskatchewan Health Authority is conducting contact tracing.

"Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low," GSCS said in a news release.

NURSES' UNION CALLS ON PUBLIC TO FOLLOW COVID-19 PROTOCOLS

As COVID-19 cases climb and hospitals tighten rules around visitation, the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) is calling on the public to better adhere to the public health protocols.

Saskatchewan has 427 active cases — a new record for the province.

The majority of cases are in Saskatoon and are linked to outbreaks at local nightclubs, according to the Ministry of Health.

"Saskatoon is in a crisis. And it’s in a crisis, from what we can tell, because of the rules all of a sudden being very lax — people not following them as well as we should,” Tracy Zambory, SUN president, told CTV News.