REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

Dr. Saqib Shahab wilol hold a live COVID-19 update at 2:30 p.m. Friday. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government reported on Thursday 60 new cases of COVID-19.

There are now 21 people in hospital, surpassing the peak in May when there were 19 in hospital.

The province said 18 people are receiving inpatient care: 10 in the Saskatoon zone, two in the Regina zone and six in the north central zone.

Three people are in intensive care: two in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

The bulk of the new cases are located in Saskatoon, which is reporting 21.

CASE REPORTED AT ST. KATERI TEKAKWITHA SCHOOL IN REGINA

A person at Regina's St. Kateri Tekakwitha School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Regina Catholic School Division.

In a release, the board said it was informed about the south Regina school's positive case by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Oct. 22.

The school board said it is working with Public Health to inform parents and caregivers. The SHA is conducting a contact tracing investigation.

CASE AT E.D. FEEHAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL IN SASKATOON

A person at E.D. Feehan Catholic High School has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

“We are working with Public Health to inform parents and caregivers, and the SHA has conducted contact tracing. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low. Classes will continue as scheduled,” the school division said in a news release.