REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

There province reported 54 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are 15 new cases in the north central region, 13 in Saskatoon, nine in Regina, nine in the central east, two in the far north west, two in the far north east, two in the north west, one in the north east and one in the south east.

There are currently 650 cases active in the province out of the total 2,783 reported to date. There were 23 new recoveries on Monday for a total of 2,108.

COVID-19 CASES IN KITCHENER COMMUNITY SCHOOL

The Kitchener Community School in Regina will be closed this week after four students were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The school said on Monday classes have been closed for the week of Oct. 26 and will resume on Nov. 2.

NEW COVID-19 ADVISORIES ISSUED

A person or persons were at the following Saskatoon, Warman and Lloydminster businesses while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority says.