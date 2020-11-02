REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The number of people in hospital has risen by four to 33, according to a news release. There were 29 people reported in hospital on Saturday.

There are five new cases located in the far northwest, five in the northwest, 12 in the north central, one in the northeast, 25 in the Sasaktoon area, two in the central east, 19 in the Regina area, one in the southwest and three in the southeast.

The location of one case is pending.

CASE REPORTED AT MACNEILL SCHOOL IN REGINA

Regina Public Schools says a case of COVID-19 was reported at MacNeill School on Oct. 31.

According to a news release, the school was informed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority of the case.

It said public health hasn’t, at this time, identified any close contacts in the school’s classrooms or common spaces.

The school will be open on Monday, the school board said.