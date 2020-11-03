Advertisement
COVID-19 in Sask: Here's what we know ahead of the next update
This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. ockdowns and other tough measures implemented to fight coronavirus disease have led to a dramatic decline in other infectious illnesses such as influenza and sexually transmitted infections, public health data suggest. While experts say delayed diagnoses likely contributed to the drop in reported cases, the numbers are nevertheless stark. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/ CDC via AP
REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.
SASKATCHEWAN CASES
Saskatchewan reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with 14 more recoveries.
There are 22 new cases in the north central zone, 18 in Saskatoon, 14 in Regina, five in the northwest and one each in the far northwest, northeast, west central and central east zones.
Location details are pending more 11 of Monday's new cases.
Thirty-four people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital including seven people in intensive care, two in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.
There are 858 cases active in the province, out of a total 3,292 reported to date.
There have been 2,409 recoveries to date.
DRIVE-THRU TESTING AVAILABLE IN YORKTON, ADDITIONAL SITES IN REGINA, SASKATOON
The Saskatchewan Health Authority established a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 in Yorkton, as well as additional sites in Regina and Saskatoon.
New drive-thru testing is available at the following sites:
YORKTON
276 Myrtle Avenue
Monday to Friday 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
REGINA
International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street
Sunday to Saturday – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
SASKATOON
3630 Thatcher Avenue
Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays - 12 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
Saturdays and Sundays - 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Drive-thru testing will be first come first serve.