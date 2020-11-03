REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with 14 more recoveries.

There are 22 new cases in the north central zone, 18 in Saskatoon, 14 in Regina, five in the northwest and one each in the far northwest, northeast, west central and central east zones.

Location details are pending more 11 of Monday's new cases.

Thirty-four people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital including seven people in intensive care, two in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

There are 858 cases active in the province, out of a total 3,292 reported to date.

There have been 2,409 recoveries to date.

DRIVE-THRU TESTING AVAILABLE IN YORKTON, ADDITIONAL SITES IN REGINA, SASKATOON

The Saskatchewan Health Authority established a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 in Yorkton, as well as additional sites in Regina and Saskatoon.

New drive-thru testing is available at the following sites:

YORKTON

276 Myrtle Avenue

Monday to Friday 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

REGINA

International Trade Centre at Evraz Place - Hall C, 1700 Elphinstone Street

Sunday to Saturday – 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

SASKATOON

3630 Thatcher Avenue

Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays - 12 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays - 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Drive-thru testing will be first come first serve.