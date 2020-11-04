REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial active cases to 842.

In a release, the province said one new case is in the far northwest, one is in the far northeast, 14 are in the northwest, 16 are in the north central, three are in the northeast, 29 are in Saskatoon, six are in the central east and 10 are in Regina.

Twenty-eight people are in hospital. A total of 21 people are in inpatient care, including two in the north west, five in the north central, eight in the Saskatoon zone and six in the Regina zone. Another seven people are in intensive care; two in the north central zone, four in Saskatoon and one in Regina.

MANDATORY MASKS FOR REGINA, SASKATOON AND PA

The province will be mandating masks in some of Saskatchewan’s major cities after reporting 81 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“We all need to take our personal responsibility very seriously,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Tuesday. “I don’t like wearing a mask more than anyone else, but I’m going to do it to keep those around me and those that I care about safe.”

Starting on Nov. 6, masks will be required in Saskatoon, Regina and Prince Albert when people are in indoor public spaces.

“I know that after eight months of this it’s easy to think that ‘I’m fine, I haven’t gotten COVID yet and even if I do I’ll probably get better quickly,’” Moe said. “That may be true in many of our cases, but it may not be true for the person that you give it to: your mom or your dad, or grandparents or a friend.”

The public health order will be in place for 28 days, then subject to review by the chief medical health officer.