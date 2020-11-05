REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 37 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

There are 14 new cases in Regina, 13 in Saskatoon, six in the central east zone and one each in the far northwest, northwest and north central.

One case reported Wednesday has pending location details.

There are 709 cases active out of 3,408 reported to date.

There were 78 new recoveries for a total of 2,584.

There are 26 people in hospital, including 22 receiving inpatient care and four people in ICU.

DELAY AT LAB RESULTS IN LOWER THAN EXPECTED NUMBERS

The province specified that technical issues at the The Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory resulted in lower case numbers than anticipated on Wednesday, due to the delay.

Wednesday’s delayed case numbers will be reported on Thursday.