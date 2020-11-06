REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 129 new COVID-19 cases in the province on Thursday, raising active cases to 877.

The previous single-day high of 82 new cases was set on Oct. 29.

Thursday's case count does not include the delayed test results reported by the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory on Wednesday.

MASKS WILL BE MANDATORY IN REGINA PUBLIC AND CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Starting Monday, students in Regina schools will be required to wear a non-medical mask in school and on buses.

This follows the provincial governments move to mandate masks in Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert on Tuesday. School divisions were left out of this mandate, some had already mandatated mask use school-wide. School divisions were asked to form their own guidelines on mandatory mask use.

Both of Regina's school boards are following suit.

HOST OF WEEKEND PARTY FINED $2.8K FOR LARGE GATHERING

A 22-year-old Regina woman has been fined $2,800 for breaking the Public Health Order, after a large party over the weekend.

In a release, Regina Police said it was called to the area of 12 Ave. N. and Sturdy St. on Sunday morning, for a report of a party with around 50 attendees.

When police arrived on scene, officers saw around 30 people fleeing through the back yard and over the fence into a nearby park.

Police said the residents were advised they were in violation of the Public Health Order limiting the size of private gatherings to 15.

On Thursday morning, an RPS officer returned to the home and issued a ticket for $2,800.