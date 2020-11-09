REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN REPORTS 159 NEW CASES

The province announced on Sunday one more death from COVID-19 in Saskatchewan and 159 new cases.

The person who died was in their 80s and lived in the Saskatoon area. This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 28.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 3,897 reported cases and 2,747 recoveries. The province reported 21 new recoveries. As of Sunday, active cases sit at 1,122.

REGIONALLY

69 active cases are from the far north area (42 far northwest, 4 far north central, 23 far northeast)

335 active cases are from the north area (91 northwest, 197 north central, 47 northeast)

362 active cases are from the Saskatoon area

227 active cases are from the Regina area

63 active cases are from the central area (4 central west, 59 central east)

58 active cases are from the south area (8 southwest, 15 south central, 35 southeast)

EXPOSURES IN REGINA, LUMSDEN AND MEATH PARK

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is notifying the public of potential exposure to COVID-19 in Regina, Lumsden and Meath Park where a person or persons attended while likely infectious.