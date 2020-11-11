REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government announced on Tuesday 127 new cases of COVID-19.

The majority of new cases are in the Saskatoon area with 50 and the Regina area with 31.

There are six new cases in the far north west, four in the far north central, six in the far north east, 11 in the north west, two in the north central, two in the north east, two in the central west, two in the central east and six in the south central zone.

One case is pending residence information.

ATTENDEES OF HALLOWEEN PARTY NEAR WEYBURN ASKED TO ISOLATE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is recommending that anyone who attended a Halloween party near Weyburn self-isolate after a COVID-19 exposure.

The recommendation applies to anyone who attended the party, four miles east and two miles south of Weyburn, between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The SHA first alerted the public to this exposure on Monday. Guests were initially asked just to self-monitor, but the SHA upgraded its recommendation on Tuesday evening.

RESIDENTS, STAFF AT INDIAN HEAD CARE HOME TEST POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

A COVID-19 outbreak at the Golden Prairie Home, a long-term care facility in Indian Head, has the Saskatchewan Health Authority working hard to ensure the safety of residents.

The outbreak was declared on Nov. 7. The Saskatchewan Union of Nurses told CTV News on Nov. 9 that more than 19 staff members at the home are self-isolating.

The SHA declined to disclose how many staff have tested positive, but it said there have been multiple residents who have tested positive.