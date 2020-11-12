Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 112 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing provincial active cases to 1,363.

An additional 54 cases were reported recovered on Wednesday.

A total of 48 people are currently in hospital related to COVID-19 in the province. Thirty-seven people are in inpatient care, including one in the far north west zone, two in the northwest zone, six in the north central zone, three in the northeast zone, 22 in Saskatoon and three in Regina.

Another 11 people are in intensive care; two in the north central zone, six in Saskatoon, one in the central east zone and two in Regina.

SASK. COVID-19 CASES FOLLOWING SAME TREND AS MANITOBA

With the province experience a sharp increase in cases, Saskatchewan looks to be trending in the same direction as its eastern neighbour, according to an epidemiology professor.

"There are things that can be done to try and get this under control if we move faster on it," Dr. Cory Neudorf, an epidemiology and public health professor with the University of Saskatchewan’s College of Medicine, told CTV News.

Dr. Neudorf said Saskatchewan is following a similar trend to Manitoba, where the provincial government imposed a province-wide lockdown starting on Thursday.

"We’re moving in that same general direction, it just seems like we’re a few weeks behind," he said.

Two weeks ago, Manitoba's seven-day average for new cases was 160. Saskatchewan sits at 131 after announcing 112 new cases on Wednesday.

ATTENDEES OF HALLOWEEN PARTY NEAR WEYBURN ASKED TO ISOLATE

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is recommending that anyone who attended a Halloween party near Weyburn self-isolate after a COVID-19 exposure.

The recommendation applies to anyone who attended the party, four miles east and two miles south of Weyburn, between 9:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 31.

The SHA first alerted the public to this exposure on Monday. Guests were initially asked just to self-monitor, but the SHA upgraded its recommendation on Tuesday evening.