REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

At 11:30 a.m. newly appointed Health Minister Paul Merriman and Chief Medical Health Officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab will announce new provincial restriction. This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the province to 1,459 active cases.

There are currently 49 people in hospital in Saskatchewan. There are 36 people receiving inpatient care. Thirteen people are in the ICU including one in the northwest, two in the north central zone, seven in Saskatoon, two in the central east and one in Regina.

There were 15 new recoveries on Thursday. To date 2,949 people have recovered.

INCREASED EXPOSURE IN INDIAN HEAD

On Thursday, the SHA warned of increased exposure to COVID-19 in Indian Head.

The province wants residents of that community to take extra care to follow public health regulations to decrease the spread of the virus.

Visits are only permitted for compassionate reasons to SHA facilities in the area. This includes the Indian Head Union Hospital, Golden Prairie Nursing Home, Wolseley Memorial Integrated Care Center and Montmartre Health Center.