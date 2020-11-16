REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government has announced two more people have died after they tested positive for COVID-19 and 181 new cases.

The two people lived in the north central zone. One person was in their 20s and the other person was 80 years or older, the province said in a news release on Sunday.

This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 31.

ADDITIONAL MEASURES UNDER CONSIDERATION

Premier Scott Moe said on Twitter the province is considering additional measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

In consultation with public health officials, further measures are being considered. We must all step up our efforts to keep one another safe.



Thanks Saskatchewan. — Scott Moe (@PremierScottMoe) November 15, 2020

SASK. SHATTERS SINGLE-DAY RECORD WITH 308 NEW CASES ON SATURDAY

Saskatchewan reported 308 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, shattering its previous single-day increase record.