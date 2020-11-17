REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Saskatchewan government has announced 181 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 new recoveries.

In a news release on Monday, the province said 68 people are in hospital. There are 52 people in inpatient care and 16 people in intensive care.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 5,182 cases and 3,223 recoveries. Active cases sit at 1,928. There have been 31 deaths.

ADDITIONAL MEASURES UNDER CONSIDERATION

Premier Scott Moe said on Twitter the province is considering additional measures to help stop the spread of the virus.

The province will be holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to address potential additional steps.

The conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca

SHORT LOCKDOWN NEEDED TO GET A HANDLE ON COVID-19 IN SASK: PROFESSOR

Saskatchewan should implement a short lockdown to get a grip on rising cases of COVID-19, according to a professor.

Dr. Nazeem Muhajarine, a professor of epidemiology and community health at the University of Saskatchewan College of Medicine, said the short shutdown would allow the province to catch up on contact tracing, testing and isolation regimes.

“A circuit breaker type of a lockdown right now in this province is probably the best way to go forward to buy us some time in order to get our capacity up and running again,” he said on Monday.

Over the weekend, the province said it’s considering further precautionary measures to deal with the influx of cases.