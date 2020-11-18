REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, along with 113 new recoveries.

There are 2,055 cases active in the province.

In a news release sent Tuesday afternoon the province said 71 people are in hospital; 56 in inpatient care and 15 in intensive care.

MASKS MANDATORY IN SASK., INDOOR GATHERINGS REDUCED TO 5

The Government of Saskatchewan has made masks mandatory province wide, as part of multiple updates to public health measures.

Other updates include a reduction in indoor private gathering size, suspending visitation at care homes and work from home recommendations.

These measures will remain in effect until Dec. 17, when the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer will review the next steps.

The government said it continues to review guidelines for the hospitality industry and athletic organizations, but does not have any new recommendations.