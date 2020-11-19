REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

One more Saskatchewan resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to the Government of Saskatchewan.

In a release, the province said the person in their 60s was from the northeast zone. This is Saskatchewan’s 32nd recorded COVID-19 death.

The government also reported 132 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the province’s active case count to 2,099.

The province now has 76 people in hospital.

A total of 86 people were reported recovered on Wednesday.

EPIDEMIOLOGY PROF CALLS COVID-19 'SLOW DOWN' AN UNTESTED STRATEGY

Starting Thursday, masks are mandatory province-wide in indoor public spaces, private gatherings are limited to five people and visitations at long-term and personal care homes are suspended.

Saskatchewan is choosing to slow down rather than lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

According to University of Saskatchewan Public Health and Epidemiology Professor Dr. Cory Neudorf, this method is untested.

"We don’t really know how this kind of approach will work, it hasn’t been really tried in exactly this way elsewhere," Neudorf said.

Short lockdowns have been used to flatten the curve in other countries and provinces, including in Saskatchewan early in the pandemic, but Dr. Neudorf said relying on the public to follow lesser restrictions hasn’t.