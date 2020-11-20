REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 98 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. Active cases in the province now sit at 2,066.

The province said that a combination of weather and logistical factors resulted in a number of tests failing to reach the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory before the reporting period for Thursday

There were 132 new recoveries reported Thursday for a total of 3,553 to date.

SASK. EXPECTS TO RECEIVE 180K VACCINE DOSES IN FIRST BATCH

The Government of Saskatchewan said it expects to receive approximately 180,000 doses of a potential COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking on Thursday, Saskatchewan’s Minister of Health Paul Merriman said the federal government has secured an initial batch of six million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in the first quarter of 2021.

He said four million doses are expected from Pfizer and two million are expected from Moderna.

“The next few weeks will be very important, as it is pretty clear now that this pandemic will only end when we have a widespread distribution of a safe and effective vaccine,” he said.

Merriman said Saskatchewan health officials are currently developing a distribution plan. He added those at higher risk would be given priority.